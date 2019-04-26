3 to 7 inches of snow possible this weekend for Dubuque, Waterloo areas

Friday's weather will be sunny though windy at times with highs reaching the low 60s. But a weekend system is expected to bring potentials for snowfall to northern Iowa.

TIMING:

Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning. Areas from Dubuque to Waterloo will likely the rain change to snow at some point.

AMOUNTS:

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said the timing of the transition will be key to overall amounts of snow.

He said, as of Friday morning, 3 to 7 inches are likely from Dubuque to Waterloo and points to the north could see higher amounts.

"A sharp cutoff to snowfall amounts is certain, though it does appear that as far south as northern Linn and Jones counties, there may be a light coating," he said.

O'Mara said there's no accumulating snow in the forecast for the Cedar Rapids or Iowa City Metro areas.

Rain will amount to about .5 to 1 inch.

IMPACTS:

O'Mara said snow will fall at a rate of an inch per hour. That will lead to greatly reduced visibility and slick roads.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Saturday night will be cold, O'Mara said. Sun returns for Sunday.