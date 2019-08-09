3 major construction projects to be completed in Cedar Rapids by the end of this year

Driving around Cedar Rapids, construction orange is easy to find. The city says 3 of the major projects are on schedule to be completed by the end of this year.

The Collins Road project started in the spring of last year. They are adding travel lanes and additional turn lanes to the Lindale Mall and Collins Crossing Intersections. The project will cost more than $7.5 million dollars.

The Mount Vernon Road improvements include new pavement and utilities along with signalized intersections for better access to HyVee on the southeast side. The project, which began earlier this summer, stretches form 38th Street SE to East Post Road.

The 3rd Avenue Bridge is fully open after construction to improve the bridge and switch the parking from angled parking to parallel parking. The bicycle lanes are now between the parallel parking and the sidewalk.

However, 3rd Avenue is still closed a few blocks east... along Green Square and the Museum of Art.