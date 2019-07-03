Three kayakers rescued from Wapsipinicon River Wednesday afternoon

The Linn County Sherriff's Office responded to a water rescue on the Wapsipinicon River Wednesday afternoon.

A group of kayakers were on the river at the time when strong currents capsized three of the kayakers. The three people were able to hold onto trees to keep them afloat until rescuers were able to arrive and pull them out of the water.

The three kayakers who did not capsize were able to get to shore and call for help.

At the time, all six kayakers were not wearing life jackets. No one was injured in this incident.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that with heavy rain that has fallen in the area, river levels could be high along with swift currents. Use caution or stay out of rivers and streams with these conditions.