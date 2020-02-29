3 juveniles arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Cedar Rapids Saturday

Cedar Rapids Police recovered a vehicle that was stolen Saturday afternoon.

Police reported that a vehicle was stolen from the Kum and Go on Four Oaks Drive SW.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they located the vehicle on the southeast side of the city. The driver refused to stop and lead police on a pursuit for around a minute. The vehicle struck a curb around 2nd Avenue and Park Ct. SE.

Three juveniles, two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old were taken into custody and face theft and traffic charges.

No one was injured.