3 juveniles arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Cedar Rapids Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police recovered a vehicle that was stolen Saturday afternoon.
Police reported that a vehicle was stolen from the Kum and Go on Four Oaks Drive SW.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they located the vehicle on the southeast side of the city. The driver refused to stop and lead police on a pursuit for around a minute. The vehicle struck a curb around 2nd Avenue and Park Ct. SE.
Three juveniles, two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old were taken into custody and face theft and traffic charges.
No one was injured.