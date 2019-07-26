3 injured after car accident on I-80 in Johnson Co.

A car accident on I-80 cause injuries to three different people while traveling eastbound on I-80 in Johnson County. The accident happened near mile marker 237 Friday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol reported to the scene where they found that one vehicle had slowed down on I-80 due to a previous accident that had stopped traffic. This is when another vehicle struck the rear on that car.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. It is unknown what their conditions are at the time, but one person was air-lifted.

The accident is currently under investigation.