3 hospitilized in Des Moines shooting

Des Moines police confirmed that three people were hospitalized following a shooting in the metro Sunday.

Authorities said Des Moines Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the area of 63rd Street and Hickman Road just after 10 p.m.

Officials with the Des Moines Fire Department said the three people were found at the apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

According to KCCI, a victim's family member took the three victims to the complex, and called 911. 2 of the victims were taken to Mercy Once Hospital-- the other was taken to Methodist.

