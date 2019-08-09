3 children missing from Missouri since July 3 located in Des Moines; mother found dead

Authorities in Des Moines have located three children missing from Missouri for more than a month.

Courtesy: McDonald County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Police tell station KCCI authorities on Thursday night found 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor and 7-month old Intisar Mahamed at Deer Ridge Apartments on Creston Avenue in Des Moines.

Police said the children's father dropped them off with a relative on Tuesday. There is a person of interest in the case.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities found the children's mother Jessica McCormack, 25, dead alongside Highway 59 near Noel, Missouri, which is close to the Arkansas border.

McCormack and the children went missing July 3. Authorities said they found McCormack's body on July 29.

According to KCCI, the children are in custody of Iowa DHS.