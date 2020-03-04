3 Iowa Supreme Court applicants have ties to governor

Three applicants to fill an Iowa Supreme Court vacancy have close political ties to Gov. Kim Reynolds who, thanks to Republican changes to the judicial nominating process last year, now has a heavier influence over the panel that chooses finalists.

Among the 15 applicants to be interviewed Friday by the State Judicial Nominating Commission is Sam Langholz, the governor's senior legal counsel. If he's a finalist Reynolds could decide whether her own lawyer becomes the next justice.

Another is Sharon Brenna Findley Bird, according to the Associated Press, who was on the transition team for former Gov. Terry Branstad and Reynolds in 2010, as well as Branstad's legal counsel and chief of staff.

The third candidate with ties to Reynolds is Matthew McDermott, who represented the state in a lawsuit filed by a labor union against a 2017 law that made significant changes to public employee public bargaining rights, according to the AP.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg says it's a test to see if the commission has turned partisan or continues Iowa's merit-based selection of judges.