2nd man arrested in shooting of Davenport officer

A man suspected of shooting a Davenport police officer has been charged with attempted murder, and a second man has been arrested in connection with the case.

Scott County court records say 27-year-old Brett Dennis also is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Dennis shot Officer Ryan Leabo twice on Thursday afternoon during a struggle following a foot chase. Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane says Leabo managed to shoot Dennis in a leg. Dennis was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say Dennis originally fled Leabo when Leabo tried to stop Dennis and 27-year-old Nathaniel Viering. Viering remained at the scene and was later charged with several drug crimes. The court records don't list an attorney for him.

