29th annual Especially For You race held in Cedar Rapids

Thousands of people laced up their walking and running shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 29th annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer in Cedar Rapids.

Runners approach the finish line of the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer on 12th Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The race, which involved a 5k run, a 5k walk, and a one-mile run and walk, started near the Mercy Medical Center and wrapped up in NewBo.

Organizers of the event, which is put on by General Mills and Mercy Medical Center, said that 14,473 people were registered. 710 of those people were breast cancer survivors.

That many registrants resulted in over $429,000 being raised. The money goes toward helping women in eastern Iowa get access to mammograms and gynecological screenings who might otherwise not be able to receive such care.

Families who have dealt with breast cancer agree that this can truly save lives.

"Early detection is the thing," Cliff Rudzki, cancer survivor, said. "It was for my family, and myself, and it's the reason so many of us are alive today."

The event began in 1991 as a tribute to the memory of Sandy Knight, a former General Mills employee from Whittier who died of breast cancer in July 1991. 1,078 people participated in that year's race.