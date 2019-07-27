29 years since the ADA was signed in to law

This week marked the 29th year since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed in to law but there is still a lot that needs to be done.

Dozens celebrated the feat at the Kernal’s game Saturday. Many of whom remember the days when those with disabilities couldn’t ride a bus, or get to a building. Even close to home.

“The old stadium that we had here many years ago didn’t have hardly any accessibility,” said Linn County ADA Celebration Co-chair. “It wasn’t very sensible. It was really steep ramp. Now we have a very beautiful stadium. We have around 50 wheelchair reservations that came and that’s a lot.”

Hearns said this is close to the largest number of tickets they have ever sold.