27th Annual Marion Arts Festival held on Saturday

The festival ran from 9-5 at City Square Park. More than 40 professional artist, including some local ones got to show off some of their artwork.

There were also people raising money for local food pantries. Organizers say this event helps put a spotlight on Marion, as well as local artist.

“Gives the folks in Marion and the surrounding area exposure to some real professional artist,” said volunteer Alan Lewis. “Gives them the opportunity to you know either come out and view it, or come out and buy it."

