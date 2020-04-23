27,912 Iowans file initial unemployment claims between April 12 and April 18

Iowa Workforce Development is reporting that 27,912 initial unemployment claims were filed between April 12 and April 18.

26,192 of those were claimed by individuals who work and live in Iowa, while 1,720 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846, and unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $48,091,551.28 during that week.

Most of the claims came from manufacturing (5,143), healthcare and social assistance (3,985), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (3,817), retail trade (3,307) and accommodation and food services (2,606).

253,557 Iowans were paid a total of $169,633,800 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. 13,152 self-employed Iowans received a total of $6,320,718 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weekly benefits from the state during this time period.

Employers or claimants with questions should refer to Iowa Workforce Development's website. Additionally, Iowans can email questions to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843.

For more information about this week's data visit: www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.