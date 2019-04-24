26 cats, kittens rescued from one-room Iowa apartment that reeked of urine

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said 26 cats and kittens were rescued from a one-bedroom apartment Tuesday in Des Moines which reeked of urine.

Some of the animals were in serious need of medical care, according to a press release.

When officials arrived at the apartment, they said they found kittens and cats everywhere some of which were declawed. The owner allegedly threw some of the kittens out of a window before authorities arrived.

Officials said most of the aminals are kittens under 5 months old. There were two, week-old litters still with their mothers. Many were suffering from medical conditions which included respiratory infections, fleas, eye infections and ear mites.

"All of the cats and kittens will need spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations and a few will need major dental surgeries before they will be ready for new homes," ARL officials said in the release.

Donations to help the cats can be made online at www.arl-iowa.org/donate.

“These poor cats deserve better than the home they were in and I am so grateful the ARL was there just in time to rescue the cats that were thrown outside. This could have ended horribly had the ARL not been there to help these cats who were cast outside,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

An investigation is underway to determine appropriate charges. The name of the owner in the case was not released.

