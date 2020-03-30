25 people in Johnson County considered recovered from COVID-19, 36 total in state

Over a third of the total laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Johnson County are considered recovered, according to officials.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

25 people who were tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the disease, according to information released by Johnson County Public Health on Monday, March 30, 2020. These people are no longer infectious and are advised to take the same precautions as the general public going forward.

Johnson County has recorded a total of 70 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, the second-highest total in the state behind Linn County's 71 cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said at a Monday press conference that a total of 36 people in the state were considered recovered, but cautioned that those numbers may be incomplete at this time.