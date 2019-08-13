25 eastern Iowa men charged in law enforcement's illegal gun, drug sweep

Over two dozen people were indicted by a federal grand jury last week in relation to an investigation into illegal firearm activity in several eastern Iowa counties.

On Monday, August 12, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Iowa announced the indictments of 25 men, which had led to 17 arrests. These were based on investigations conducted in Clinton, Des Moines, Johnson, Scott, and Washington Counties in eastern Iowa.

58 total charges, dealing with alleged weapons and drug violations, were filed in district court in Davenport. Some of the charges carry maximum jail sentences of life in prison.

“Our message is simple: If you commit a gun crime, we will do our best to prosecute you in federal court,” United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said, in a statement. “Federal law has a long reach. If you have a gun and you are a drug user, a felon, are near a school, have a conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence, or you know the gun is stolen, you can go to federal prison.”

Around 78 guns were seized by law enforcement.

The investigation was a part of the United States Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. It aims to combine the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify crime issues in a community and make attempts to improve them.