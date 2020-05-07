24,693 Iowans filed for unemployment between April 26 and May 2

Iowa Workforce Development announced on Thursday 24,693 Iowans filed initial unemployment insurance claims between April 26 and May 2.

22,830 initial claims were by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,863 of the claims were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 181,358, and there was a total of $50,931,302.43 unemployment insurance benefit payments for this period.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (6,053), Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (4,010), Health Care & Social Assistance (2,988), Accommodation & Food Services (2,200) and Retail Trade (1,768).

For this week,164,088 Iowans were paid a total of $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. $439,126,200 in benefits have been paid since April 4.

A total of $10,046,088.94 was paid to 15,612 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

