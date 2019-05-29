24-Hour rainfall totals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The following is a collaboration of trained spotter, automated and public rainfall reports from the past 24 hours.
Mount Pleasant: 3.17"
Kalona: 3.04"
West Branch: 2.82"
Williamsburg: 2.70"
Iowa City Airport: 2.49"
Fairfield: 2.44"
Iowa City Regina: 2.32"
Durant: 2.25"
Tiffin: 2.10"
Parnell: 2.05"
Oskaloosa: 1.80"
Lake MacBride: 1.43"
Eastern Iowa Airport: 1.40"
Metro H.S. Cedar Rapids: 1.22"
Jefferson H.S. Cedar Rapids: 1.14"
Linn-Mar H.S. Marion: 1.10"
Marion H.S. Marion: 1.10"
Xavier H.S. Cedar Rapids: 1.06"
Vinton-SB H.S.: 1.06"
Anamosa: 1.02"
Central City: 0.79"
Dubuque Airport: 0.41"
Manchester: 0.27"
Waterloo Airport: 0.17"