22 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Sunday, according to officials

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly two dozen new cases of illness from the novel coronavirus were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday, according to information provided by the state.
The 22 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22, 2020, brings the state's total so far to 90 cases. The new cases include the three in Tama County and one in Woodbury County that had previously been disclosed late on Saturday.
In eastern Iowa, the new cases are in the following areas:
In other parts of the state, two cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County, one in Dallas County, two in Harrison County, one in Kossuth County, and one in Sioux County.
1,215 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab, according to public health officials.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' office is suggesting, but not mandating, that people who have traveled recently outside of the state should consider self-isolating for 14 days upon return.
Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m.