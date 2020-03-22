22 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Sunday, according to officials

Nearly two dozen new cases of illness from the novel coronavirus were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday, according to information provided by the state.

(Image: MGN)

The 22 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22, 2020, brings the state's total so far to 90 cases. The new cases include the three in Tama County and one in Woodbury County that had previously been disclosed late on Saturday.

In eastern Iowa, the new cases are in the following areas:

Dubuque County: Two cases (both 41-60 years old)



Johnson County: Five cases (two 18-40 years old, 1 41-60 years old, two 61-80 years old)



Linn County: One case (41-60 years old)



Poweshiek County: One case (81 years or older)



Scott County: One case (41-60 years old)

