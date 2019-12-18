$22 million hotel expansion part of larger redevelopment plan for Chaplain Schmitt Island

Two organizations are investing millions of dollars into the Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque to make it an attractive destination.

The Q Casino is going to expand and renovate the Hilton Garden Inn into the "Q Suites" on Chaplain Schmitt Island. (Courtesy: RDG Planning & Design)

The Q Casino and Dubuque Racing Association are funding a major hotel expansion and veteran's memorial. On Tuesday, the association just approved the expansion of the Hilton Garden Inn. The existing hotel will be renovated and a new wing will be constructed. It'll be called "Q Suites."

The new, six-story structure will feature up-scale rooms, a rooftop restaurant, and a large event space. The casino has $22 million budgeted for this, and construction should be completed by the spring of 2021.

Kevin Lynch, Vice-Chair of the DRA, says his task force hopes to build on this investment.

"We're kind of keeping the ball rolling and so really you know in the next few months you're going to see things really start popping down here in Schmitt Island," Lynch said.

One of those plans includes a new veterans memorial. The new memorial will enhance what's already there by adding a pathway over a pond, extra seating, and a tribute to Chaplain Schmitt. That project should be completed in October of 2020.