214 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths reported on Saturday

State public health officials reported new deaths and cases of illness from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, with the overall number of new tests reported relatively low.

Another nine people were killed by COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state's total to 252 people who have died.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 214 people tested positive for the disease during the last 24-hour reporting period. 11,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to state officials since the pandemic began.

407 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 10 total compared to Friday. 164 are in intensive care units, an increase of 13 since Friday, along with 34 on ventilators. That's an increase of 3 since Friday.

1,215 tests in total were reported in the last 24 hour period, bringing the total number of tests since the spread of the coronavirus began in Iowa to 71,476.

5,011 people are considered recovered from COVID-19.