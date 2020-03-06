21 positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off California

Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 19 of them are crew members.

Pence said Friday that the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend. He said everyone aboard will be tested. Pence indicated some of the 3,500 passengers and crew members will stay on the ship under quarantine.

Friday's test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage to Mexico.