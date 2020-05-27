Advertisement

21 more COVID-19 deaths and 595 reported Wednesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT
The state's coronavirus website is reporting an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths and 595 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa.

That brings the totals to 485 total deaths and 18,256 confirmed cases, as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday

The state is also reporting a total of 9,859 COVID-19 patient recoveries, that means 449 have recovered over the last 24-hours.

There are 393 patients hospitalized, 109 of them are in the ICU and 66 are on ventilators.

In total the state has conducted 15,719 serology tests.

During Gov. Reynolds' press conference on Tuesday, she announced further easing of restrictions in the state. Casinos and amusement parks as well as outdoor venues will be allowed to reopen starting June 1.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit

For more stories about COVID-19 in Iowa

