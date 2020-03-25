21 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 21 new coronavirus cases in the state.
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)
This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 145.
There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Counties that have added cases include:
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 23 people are currently hospitalized and 12 have been discharged and are recovering.
On Tuesday, officials reported the first COVID-19-related death in Dubuque County.