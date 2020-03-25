21 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 21 new coronavirus cases in the state.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 145.

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Counties that have added cases include:



Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)



Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)



Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)



Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

