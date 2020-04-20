48th RAGBRAI ride canceled, postponed until July 25-31, 2021

Organizers for RAGBRAI on Monday announced the ride for 2020 will be canceled due to COVID-19.

The 48th annual ride had been scheduled for July 19th through the 25th. According to the organization's website, the ride will be postponed until July 25 to July 31, 2021.

"RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation. Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk," a statement said on the ride's website.

The RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021 which includes Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa, among others.

"While we wish we were biking across Iowa this July, our resolve is to make 2021 even better and we look forward to lifting these communities up when it is safe," the statement said.

RAGBRAI is offering three refund options for people who already paid for 2020.

Transfer their 2020 registration to the 2021 ride. Any rider who chooses this option is not subject to the lottery and will receive their wristband and bike band in 2021. In addition, they will receive a $15 merchandise voucher good through Dec. 31, 2020.

Request a full refund of their 2020 registration.