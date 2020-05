The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and Celebrate Indee announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2020 Celebrate Indee festival and the Annual 4th of July Parade.

In a release the city said the decision was made with heavy hearts, but was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Celebrate Indee said it would soon host a t-shirt sale, and is accepting donations at celebrateindee.com, to help offset the costs of prepaid expenses.