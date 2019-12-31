2019 was among the wettest years on record in the Midwest

Between the wild winter, very wet spring and sporadic heavy rain events this past summer, 2019 ranks in the top spot in many Midwest areas for precipitation. The wet fall didn’t help either, which really pushed most climate sites into the top spot for the year. Waterloo also happened to set a calendar-year record for snowfall at 64.4 inches, beating the previous record from 2000 by three-tenths of an inch.

When it comes down to official numbers, there were no areas of the Midwest below normal for yearly precipitation. While individual sites vary, many areas were 15 to 20 inches above annual normals. This potentially puts us in a vulnerable spot for snowmelt flood potential again this spring.