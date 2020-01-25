2019 flooding again cancels Loessfest in western Iowa

Leaders in western Iowa say lingering floodwaters and damage from last year's Missouri River flooding has led them to again cancel Loessfest.

The Council Bluffs City Council said Friday in a news release that restoration work on Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, where the festival is held right across the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska, can't begin until after the spring thaw. The council says there isn't enough time between the thaw and the Memorial Day weekend event to get the work done.

Last year, Loessfest was initially postponed to Labor Day weekend, then canceled altogether due to ongoing flooding.