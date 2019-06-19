2019 Fireworks Schedule

It's that time of the year when communities celebrate our nation's independence with fireworks displays. Below is a schedule of events taking place across our area.

Saturday, June 29:

Farley, Community Park – Dusk

Nashua, Veterans Memorial Park – 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30:

Sherrill, Albrecht Acres – Dusk

Wednesday, July 3:

Anamosa, Football Field – Dusk

Dubuque, AY McDonald Park, Dusk

Dyersville, Commercial Club Park – Dusk

Hampton, County Fairgrounds – 10 p.m.

Marengo, City Park - Dusk

Marion, Lowe Park – Dusk

Thursday, July 4:

Bellevue, Riverview Street – 9:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids, Downtown – Dusk

Coralville, S.T. Morrison Park – Dusk

Fairfield, Waterworks Park - Dusk

Independence, Riverwalk Park – 10 p.m.

Mechanicsville, North Cedar Elementary School – 9:30 p.m.

Monticello, Fairgrounds - Dusk

Oxford Junction, Legion Hall – Dusk

Shell Rock, Shell Rock Elementary – 10 p.m.

Wayland, Waco School Football Field – Dusk

Williamsburg, Recreation Center - Dusk

Wellman, Community Park – Dusk

Saturday, July 6:

Guttenberg, Ingleside Park - Dusk

Marquette, Over the Mississippi River – Dusk

Lake Ponderosa, Montezuma – 9:30 p.m.

Spillville, Riverside Park - Dusk

***If your city or town is not listed, click here to submit your information, be sure to include your city, location, date and time***