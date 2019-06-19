2019 Fireworks Schedule

It's that time of the year when communities celebrate our nation's independence with fireworks displays. Below is a schedule of events taking place across our area.
Saturday, June 29:
Farley, Community Park – Dusk
Nashua, Veterans Memorial Park – 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 30:
Sherrill, Albrecht Acres – Dusk
Wednesday, July 3:
Anamosa, Football Field – Dusk
Dubuque, AY McDonald Park, Dusk
Dyersville, Commercial Club Park – Dusk
Hampton, County Fairgrounds – 10 p.m.
Marengo, City Park - Dusk
Marion, Lowe Park – Dusk
Thursday, July 4:
Bellevue, Riverview Street – 9:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids, Downtown – Dusk
Coralville, S.T. Morrison Park – Dusk
Fairfield, Waterworks Park - Dusk
Independence, Riverwalk Park – 10 p.m.
Mechanicsville, North Cedar Elementary School – 9:30 p.m.
Monticello, Fairgrounds - Dusk
Oxford Junction, Legion Hall – Dusk
Shell Rock, Shell Rock Elementary – 10 p.m.
Wayland, Waco School Football Field – Dusk
Williamsburg, Recreation Center - Dusk
Wellman, Community Park – Dusk
Saturday, July 6:
Guttenberg, Ingleside Park - Dusk
Marquette, Over the Mississippi River – Dusk
Lake Ponderosa, Montezuma – 9:30 p.m.
Spillville, Riverside Park - Dusk
***If your city or town is not listed, click here to submit your information, be sure to include your city, location, date and time***