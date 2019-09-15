2019 City High School graduate killed in crash in Canada

A recent high school graduate, and soccer player, was killed in a crash in Canada.

Courtesy photo: IC City High Men's Soccer

City High Men’s Soccer Coach Jose Michel Fajardo said in a Facebook post that John Geerdes died in a vehicle accident in Vancouver, Canada.

Geerdes graduated from City High in 2019.

“John G. A friend, the best. A human being, the absolutely best. A leader, for everyone. A hard worker, like no other. A never give up person, showing others the way to succeed. A true person that we will miss so much,” Fajardo said on the social media post. “John was truly an amazing, kind, intelligent, talented, special human being. I know I speak for all of us when I say that our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Guidance counselors and members of the Grant Wood AEA Crisis Response Team will be available at City High for students and staff.

