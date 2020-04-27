2019-2020’s Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index

Winter is finally behind us, and one way to see how it was is the “Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index,” or AWSSI. It puts together daily high and low temperature, snowfall, and snow depth to try to give a sense of how the season went compared to the historical record. The categories are mild, moderate, average, severe, and extreme.

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City don’t have data for the AWSSI, but other nearby cities do. Both Dubuque and Waterloo ended with a moderate winter. The season got off to an extreme start – in fact, Dubuque was off the charts for most of November! As winter wore on, weather conditions softened as snowfall in most of the following months was below normal with temperatures that were near or above normal.

For Dubuque, this past winter was right in the middle of the road of the previous five. 2018-19 ended in the severe category after the unrelenting cold and snow in the early spring. Both 2015-16 and 2016-17 wound up as a mild winter.