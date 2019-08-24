The Ford Galaxie Club brought hundreds of cars and thousands of people to downtown Cedar Rapids Saturday. The Ford Galaxie Club of America chooses different towns each year.

2019 Ford Galaxie National brings thousands

Eric Magayne of Marion is the one who brought the event to Cedar Rapids. He said bringing all these muscles cars is a bit of nostalgia for people.

“You get people who come up to you and tell you ‘Oh, I used to have one of these in 1964 or my dad had one of these in 1968,” said Magayne. “There’s a lot of history in Cedar Rapids.”

