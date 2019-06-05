200 dead cats removed from central Iowa home; 100 found alive

The Animal Rescue League in Iowa removed hundreds of living and dead cats from a home in central Iowa.

According to the ARL Facebook page, crews rescued 100 living cats yesterday. The group would not say exactly where this took place.

They removed around 200 dead cats from the home, some of which were in refrigerators.

Officials with the league claim rescuers had to wear respirators and protective suits because of how toxic the air was.

“This is by far the worst hoarding case ARL Iowa has seen in more than 10 years. It’s absolutely horrendous. I don’t even have the words to describe how bad this is.” said Tom Colvin, CEO at the ARL. “We were already over-capacity prior to this rescue with more than 1,100 cats in our care, so we are going to need a lot of help from the public with this one.”

Click here to make a donation to help these cats.