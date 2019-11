Police in Cedar Rapids said a man has a serious injury following a shooting Monday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to an alley in the 1500 block of C Avenue NE for a report of a person down.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Authorities said the injury is considered serious.

An investigation is underway.