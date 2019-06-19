20-month-old child hurt in Wisconsin farming accident

A 20-month-old child was flown to the hospital following an incident involving a conveyor at a Wisconsin farm.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Union Road in Platteville.

Deputies said James Zimmerman was working in a barn and turned to shut off a conveyor. As he did so, his 20-month-old boy fell into the conveyor.

The boy suffered serious injuries to both of his hands, chest, and right arm and right shoulder.

There was no update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they determined the incident was an accident.