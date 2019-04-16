2 seriously hurt in crash on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash involving a dump truck and MINI Cooper in Cedar Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 32nd Street East, police said.

The driver and passenger of the MINI Cooper were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a press release. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

There were no details about how the crash may have happened.

Accident reconstruction officials are on scene. Police said the westbound lanes of 1st Avenue will be closed while the investigation continues.