2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service says two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force are injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Baltimore.

This image provided by WMAR-2 News shows emergency and law enforcement officials responding to the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Baltimore. Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (WMAR-2 News via AP)

Spokesman David Lutz said Wednesday one officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach.

A Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman confirms that one of the department’s officers was shot. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Lutz says the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.