UPDATE: new TestIowa sites coming to Linn, Woodbury and Scott Counties

UPDATE:

City Manager Jeff Pomerantz, at Tuesday's Cedar Rapids City Council meeting, aid a TestIowa site for Linn County is planned to open on May 11.

The site is planned to run for two weeks at the Kirkwood Driving School on 50th St. SW. The Iowa DOT will assist in handling traffic flow while the Iowa National Guard will handle setup and logistics, and local law enforcement will provide security.

Linn County Public Health will conduct post-test contact tracing for those who test positive.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday during a press conference that new TestIowa testing sites are opening in Woodbury and Scott Counties.

Since launching TestIowa last week, 229,000 Iowans have completed the assessment, with the majority of people having completed it coming from Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson and Dallas Counties.

Reynolds said that nearly 2,300 people have scheduled a test after taking the initial assessment, and 874 Iowans have been tested at the Des Moines site since Saturday.

Des Moines will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The second test site opens Wednesday in Waterloo at the Cross Roads Mall, and next week two more sites will be opened in Woodbury and Scott Counties.

Reynolds also gave updates on the state’s other testing methods.

While TestIowa is the state’s large scale testing method, strike teams are using surveillance testing, using diagnostic and serology testing, for employees who work in long term care facilities and areas with widespread virus activity.

Reynolds also announced a new long term care strike team is in Muscatine County, as of Wednesday, to test 120 employees from six long term care facilities in the area.

Additionally, the Iowa National Guard announced it has 880 soldiers and airmen supporting missions including PPE distribution, administrative and logistical support to TestIowa sites, transportation of test kits and other work within Iowa’s six regions.

Two new missions became operational this week. The first is call centers for COVID-19 mapping in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and Camp Dodge. The second mission is providing man power and distribution support to food banks, with up to 25 Iowa National Guard members to support six regional food bank networks.

Gov. Reynolds says all of these efforts help the state better understand the number of cases, where they are occurring and how they’re impacting communities within the state.

