The FAA reports two people died in a helicopter crash in western Iowa on Tuesday.

KCCI reports it happened around 4 p.m. southeast of the city of Audubon in Audubon County. The FAA said a passenger and a flight crew member died. They have not been identified.

One man told KCCI he saw the helicopter hit powerlines and flip before crashing to the ground and catching fire.

The crash is under investigation.