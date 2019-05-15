2 in Colorado school shooting face murder, other charges

Colorado prosecutors have charged the students suspected of opening fire at their school with over a dozen counts of murder and attempted murder as well as theft and arson.

MGN Online: STEM School Highlands Ranch

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

The accused gunmen, 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, were arrested at the school and investigators say they opened fire inside using handguns.

The charges were listed in electronic court records. It wasn't clear if McKinney was being charged as an adult.

A memorial service for the student killed is also scheduled for Wednesday.