2 hurt when motorcycle hits deer in Fayette County

Two people were flown to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer.

It happened at 1:20 p.m. Saturday at Bear and Cedar roads, which is east of Fayette, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Rettinger, 58, and Sharon Kime-Rettinger, 56, both of Oelwein were thrown from their 2011 Harley Davidson. They were both flown to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, for their injuries.

There was no update on their conditions.