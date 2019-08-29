1 arrested, 2 hurt following stabbing in Marion

Two people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing in Marion Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at 1414 Blackhawk Drive. Police responded to reports of a stabbing. When they got to the scene, officers found two men with stab wounds. First responders took them to the hospital.

A woman and child were also at the home, police said. They were not hurt.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested Andrew Monroe, 27, of Cedar Rapids. Police said he was the primary aggressor in the situation. He was hurt when one of the victims tried to defend themselves.

Monroe faces several weapons and assault charges.

He was being held in the Linn County Jail.