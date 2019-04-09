2 eastern Iowa restaurants in state burger competition

Two restaurants in eastern Iowa are in a competition to find the state's best burger.

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association 10th annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest said Saucy Focaccia in Cedar Rapids and the Landmark Restaurant in Williamsburg made it to the top 10.

The contest also includes restaurants in Ames, Fort Dodge and Oskaloosa.

Public voting has already closed. Now, a panel of anonymous will pick a winner out of the selections.

Last year, Café Beaudelaire in Ames won the competition.

In the past, BurgerFiend in Cedar Rapids, BeerBurger in North Liberty and Morgan's Corner in Ottumwa have been included in the top 10 nominations.

