2 die, another injured in Sioux City house fire

A house fire in Sioux City has left two people dead and one critically injured.

Firefighters were called to the fire Thursday morning in the rental home and found residents of the main floor outside. The Sioux City Journal reports that while extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters found three people and rushed them to a hospital, where two died.

Those killed were identified Friday as 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both of Sioux City. The injured man is 26-year-old Juan Galarza, of Sioux City.

Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said fire investigators didn't find any working smoke alarms in the house.