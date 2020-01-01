2 dead, officer hurt after exchange of gunfire in Omaha

Two people were found dead and a police officer was wounded after an exchange of gunfire at a housing complex in Omaha, Nebraska.

The New Year's Eve shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower.

Police say two officers encountered an armed man in the hallway on the fifth floor. An exchange of gunfire ensued, but it's not yet clear what prompted it.

The man was killed and one officer was shot in the leg. Police then found a dead woman inside an apartment.

Authorities are still trying to determine how and when she died.