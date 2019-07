Two children and an adult were found dead in a Des Moines apartment Tuesday night.

Des Moines police said they were called to a home at 1003 Day Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of three people dead, according to station KCCI.

Police said the deaths are considered homicides.

KCCI said police are working to confirm the ages, genders and relationships of the victims.

These deaths mark the 7th, 8th and 9th homicides of 2019, according to ABC affiliate WOI.