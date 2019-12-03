2 boys, mom shot multiple times in Minneapolis by dad with Cedar Rapids roots

A medical examiner says two Minneapolis boys and their mother were shot multiple times — and the woman was also stabbed in the chest — before the boys’ father, who graduated from high school in Cedar Rapids, shot himself in the head.

Kjersten Schladetzky and her sons Nelson and William (CNN)

All four died in Sunday’s shooting, which authorities described as a domestic attack.

The victims were identified Tuesday as 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, and her sons, 8-year-old Nelson and 11-year-old William. Their father was 53-year-old David Schladetzky.

The couple divorced in June.

David Schladetzky has ties to Iowa. He was a mid-1980s graduate from Cedar Rapids Washington High School, and later attended the University of Iowa.

According to television station KCCI, Schladetzky was once the Executive Director of Hoyt Sherman Place and a member of the Des Moines Planning and Zoning Board. He also ran an unsuccessful run for a city council seat in Des Moines in 1997.

Erik Wiltscheck, a neighbor, told the Star Tribune he heard the boys screaming and saw them running out their front door, followed by the sound of shots.

The medical examiner says William died at the scene, and Nelson was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at a hospital.