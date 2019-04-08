2 arrested following five incidents involving gunshots fired in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police are investigating five different incidents involving gunfire since Friday.

The first happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. at Bever Avenue and 20th Street SE. Shortly after, a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into Mercy Hospital. He was treated and released.

On Friday night, police were called around 6:30 to the 1800 block of 4th Avenue SE where someone shot at a car, officials said.

Witnesses told police someone fired a gun into the air in the 3000 block of J Street SW shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. Police said this shooting does not appear to be related to other incidents.

Around 7:30 Saturday evening, officers said they found two homes hit by bullets in the 500 block of 16th Street SE.

On Sunday around 4:15, police said a vehicle was hit by gunfire in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE.

Out of all those incidents, police arrested two people for the Friday night shooting.

Sean Thomas-Thurman, 18, faces several charges including intimidation and reckless use of a firearm, police said.

A 17-year-old faces charges of interference, according to police.