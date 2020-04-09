2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Linn County; 125 new positive cases across Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total to 1,270 total positive cases.

She announced two additional deaths in Linn County. One person was an elderly adult (older than 81) and the other an older adult (61-80). The total number of deaths in the state is now 29.

No new counties were added to the list of new cases.

Click or tap here to see the cases on a county-by-county map.

Reynolds said there were 882 negative cases for a total of 13,703. She said 476 people recovered for a rate of 38 percent.

Reynolds said 115 people are in the hospital.