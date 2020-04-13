2 additional COVID-19 deaths and 123 new cases in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 2 new deaths and 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa during her Monday press conference.

This brings the total to 43 deaths and 1,710 positive cases in the state.

The two deaths were an elderly person in Linn County and an older person in Muscatine County.

One new county, Cass County, was added to the list of counties with COVID-19 cases, for a total of 82 counties.

Reynolds also announced 981 new negative cases, for a total of 16,986 total negative cases, with 18,696 total having been tested.

142 have been hospitalized, 741 have recovered, which brings the recovery rate to 43 percent.

